Fighting the clouds again today

Anyone else sick of the clouds? Unfortunately, we aren't getting a break today.

The sky is still overcast for Thursday morning with temperatures in the mid to low 40s. We'll warm to 56 this afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky and a light wind at 5 mph.

It will be cloudy again tonight as moisture builds and we get ready for the next round of rainfall. We'll cool to 46 overnight.

Friday's forecast will be rainy and dreary. Spotty, light showers will move into the area between 8 to 11 a.m. Then scattered showers will continue for the rest of the day as temperatures warm to 62 degrees. Off and on showers will also continue on Saturday with a high of 56 degrees. Winds are expected to increase on Saturday from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday finally dries out and a mostly sunny sky returns. But it's going to be cool. Temperatures only warm to 48 that afternoon and the wind stays breezy from the northwest at 15 mph.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Cool

Low: 43

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Dry

High: 56

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 46

FRIDAY

Spotty showers likely

Overcast

High: 62

FRIDAY NIGHT

Showers continue

Cloudy

Low: 51

