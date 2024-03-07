Watch Now
Fighting the clouds again today

Showers return on Friday with next area of low pressure.
Chris Granger
Posted at 3:35 AM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 04:18:46-05

Anyone else sick of the clouds? Unfortunately, we aren't getting a break today.

The sky is still overcast for Thursday morning with temperatures in the mid to low 40s. We'll warm to 56 this afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky and a light wind at 5 mph.

It will be cloudy again tonight as moisture builds and we get ready for the next round of rainfall. We'll cool to 46 overnight.

Friday's forecast will be rainy and dreary. Spotty, light showers will move into the area between 8 to 11 a.m. Then scattered showers will continue for the rest of the day as temperatures warm to 62 degrees. Off and on showers will also continue on Saturday with a high of 56 degrees. Winds are expected to increase on Saturday from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday finally dries out and a mostly sunny sky returns. But it's going to be cool. Temperatures only warm to 48 that afternoon and the wind stays breezy from the northwest at 15 mph.

MORNING RUSH
Overcast
Cool
Low: 43

THURSDAY
Mostly cloudy
Dry
High: 56

THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Dry
Low: 46

FRIDAY
Spotty showers likely
Overcast
High: 62

FRIDAY NIGHT
Showers continue
Cloudy
Low: 51

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

