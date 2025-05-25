Few rain chances for our Sunday

We've got another cool/below average day on tap for us in the Tri-State.

Yesterday, temperatures only climbed to the upper 60s, even with all the sunshine that we got.

We see more cloud coverage this afternoon and even a few light rain chances that will keep our temps a few degrees cooler. Most areas only see a high in the mid to upper 60s. Nearly 10+ degrees below average (77°).

The rain today doesn't look to be too impactful, but could be annoying. Expect more of a gloomy afternoon with cloudy skies and a drizzle at times.

Memorial Day looks nice. No rain, some sunshine, and temps topping out right around 70.

Tuesday is the day of the week with our best rain chances. That lasts until the overnight hours and possibly lingers into Wednesday as well.

TODAY

Partly cloudy

Few Showers mainly south

High: 67

TONIGHT

MOstly Cloudy

Cool

Low: 50

MONDAY

MOstly Cloudy

Cool

High: 70

