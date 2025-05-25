Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Few rain chances for our Sunday

Light rain possible
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
WCPO_forecast_spring_cloudy.jpg
Posted
and last updated

We've got another cool/below average day on tap for us in the Tri-State.

Yesterday, temperatures only climbed to the upper 60s, even with all the sunshine that we got.

We see more cloud coverage this afternoon and even a few light rain chances that will keep our temps a few degrees cooler. Most areas only see a high in the mid to upper 60s. Nearly 10+ degrees below average (77°).

The rain today doesn't look to be too impactful, but could be annoying. Expect more of a gloomy afternoon with cloudy skies and a drizzle at times.

Memorial Day looks nice. No rain, some sunshine, and temps topping out right around 70.

Tuesday is the day of the week with our best rain chances. That lasts until the overnight hours and possibly lingers into Wednesday as well.

TODAY
Partly cloudy
Few Showers mainly south
High: 67
TONIGHT
MOstly Cloudy
Cool
Low: 50
MONDAY
MOstly Cloudy
Cool
High: 70

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk