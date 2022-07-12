Watch Now
Early rain chance before afternoon sunshine

Humidity falls later today behind the cold front
Posted at 3:24 AM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 03:25:03-04

The latest cold front is moving through the Ohio Valley this morning but this one isn't passing with much pomp and circumstance! We'll be lucky to see a few showers passing on the radar between 6 to 10 a.m. Most of us will just see more clouds than anything this morning.

After some early clouds, the sky turns mostly sunny for the afternoon hours as temperatures increase to 87 degrees. Humidity is also dropping during the day but that doesn't mean we get fully away from it feeling "sticky" outside.

The sky is mostly clear tonight and this allows the temperature to fall to 63 for a milder night.

Wednesday will be a nice day with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the mid 80s. It's a seasonal day for mid July without the oppressive humidity. There is technically a small rain chance (20% or less) due to a passing surface trough, but more than likely, we won't see much in the way of precipitation.

Thursday's forecast is another great one with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to low 80s.

When's the next best chance for rain? A more unsettled pattern will start to unfold on Sunday, bringing in at least isolated chances for showers and storms and that will continue into a lot of next week's forecast.

MORNING RUSH
Isolated showers
Mostly cloudy
Low: 74

TUESDAY
Decreasing clouds
Back to mostly sunny conditions
High: 87

TUESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Milder
Low: 63

WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny
Slight rain chance
High: 85

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Mild
Low: 63

