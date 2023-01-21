Dry today, rain/snow mix arrives Sunday morning

We're off to a chilly and quiet start. Morning temperatures are starting in the upper 20s to lower 30s with mostly cloudy skies and light wind. As we get closer to the afternoon, conditions will gradually turn partly cloudy. Highs today will warm to the lower 40s.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 30s. We will stay dry tonight, but a rain/snow mix is on the way. This will enter our Indiana counties after 6 a.m. This continues throughout the Tri-State until 4 p.m., but it is possible we could see leftover moisture Sunday evening and overnight. Totals will be right around 1-2 inches. Some portions of the area, especially the southern part, will see more rain. We could get some slushy conditions later in the day for areas seeing snow with a mix of rain.

For a more in depth look at Sunday's forecast, Meteorologist Brandon Spinner breaks it all down here: https://www.wcpo.com/weather/weather-101/timing-impacts-of-snow-for-sunday

Temperatures Sunday night will fall right around the freezing mark. Highs Monday will rise to the upper 30s and lower 40s. This should help with melting and roadways.

We'll see a slight warmup Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s. The next big thing we're watching is another rain/snow mix Wednesday. Highs that day will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Expect this to start late night Tuesday into Wednesday, and maybe into Thursday as well.

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy later

Staying dry

High: 41

SATURDAY NIGHT

Increasing clouds

Chilly

Low: 30

SUNDAY

Rain/snow mix

1-2+ inches

High: 38

SUNDAY NIGHT

Leftover moisture

Mostly cloudy

Low: 32

