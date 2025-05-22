Dreary and cool with more spotty rain showers

We are also looking at another dreary day here in the Tri-State and a cooler forecast. Highs will only climb to the upper 50s today. Usually, this time of year is around 76 degrees.

Spotty showers will also develop again in the afternoon and evening. This will mostly be light precipitation, but at times, a brief moderate shower could occur.

Clouds finally move out tonight, leading to a cooldown. Lows drop to 45 degrees.

Friday's forecast starts with a mostly sunny sky, and a few more clouds will come in for the afternoon. Temperatures rise to 64 degrees. I wouldn't rule out a stray shower on Friday afternoon, too.

Saturday looks fantastic. Temperatures will rise to 68 degrees, and the sky will be partly cloudy. Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with a high of 68 degrees again.

It still looks like Monday is our best chance of rain over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 51

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Spotty afternoon showers

High: 59

THURSDAY NIGHT

Decreasing clouds

Cooler

Low: 45

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

Mild

High: 64

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Dry

Low: 47

