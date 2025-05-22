Dreary and cool with more spotty rain showers

We are also looking at another dreary day here in the Tri-State and a cooler forecast. Highs will only climb to the upper 50s today. Usually, this time of year is around 76 degrees.
Spotty showers will also develop again in the afternoon and evening. This will mostly be light precipitation, but at times, a brief moderate shower could occur.
Clouds finally move out tonight, leading to a cooldown. Lows drop to 45 degrees.
Friday's forecast starts with a mostly sunny sky, and a few more clouds will come in for the afternoon. Temperatures rise to 64 degrees. I wouldn't rule out a stray shower on Friday afternoon, too.
Saturday looks fantastic. Temperatures will rise to 68 degrees, and the sky will be partly cloudy. Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with a high of 68 degrees again.
It still looks like Monday is our best chance of rain over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Cooler
Low: 51
THURSDAY
Mostly cloudy
Spotty afternoon showers
High: 59
THURSDAY NIGHT
Decreasing clouds
Cooler
Low: 45
FRIDAY
Partly cloudy
Mild
High: 64
FRIDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Dry
Low: 47
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports