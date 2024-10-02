Dialing up a perfect Fall forecast

Fall. It's here. And finally today it looks and feels like it!

Temperatures cool to the low 50s this morning behind Tuesday's cold front. Rain is also out of the area. Clouds will be around this morning but after the noon hour, clouds will decrease, revealing a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures only warm to 70 this afternoon. Seasonal for early October is 73 degrees.

There's the potential to see some patches of fog tonight, but in general, it won't be an issue. Temperatures cool to the upper 40s tonight.

Thursday's forecast will be mostly sunny and warmer as high pressure sits over the Ohio Valley. Highs will increase to the upper 70s.

Friday is slightly warmer as well, warming to 81 degrees with a mostly sunny sky.

The next potential rain chance comes in Sunday evening with our next cold front. It should only produce isolated showers as it passes and then it opens the door to cooler air again.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 50

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy to

Mostly sunny

High: 70

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Patchy fog possible

Low: 49

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Mild

High: 78

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Comfortable

Low: 56

