Cool for late June and more clouds

We ended up with scattered downpours on Monday and that left some fresh moisture on the ground that could turn into fog this morning. Otherwise, the sky will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s as we head out the door.

Temperatures will not be up to summer normal levels today. We'll only warm to 77 this afternoon. The sky will be mostly cloudy and winds will be coming in from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph, keeping us below average. There's a small rain chance this afternoon, east of I-75. We won't see as much rain as we did on Monday. We'll only see a few cells in the early afternoon hours before rain chances subside.

Jennifer Ketchmark Small rain chance Tuesday afternoon



Canadian wildfire smoke will also roll back into the Tri-State today. With the sky being mostly cloudy, it won't be as obvious as the last few rounds of smoke we've seen.

Clouds decrease tonight and we cool to 58.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and ideal. Temperatures warm back to 83 degrees.

Thursday begins a more stormy pattern for us and it will linger through Sunday's forecast. When it comes to timing, the Thursday storm chance doesn't begin until the late evening hours. We'll warm to 87 on Thursday.

Friday and Saturday both hold a 40-50% chance for rain. Basically, spotty chances for storms will be possible but timing is a bit murky at this point. With it being hot and humid with highs near the 90 degree mark, the elements for afternoon and storms will be there. But there are other little waves passing throughout on these days that could also fire up storms during other hours of the day. We still aren't seeing great agreement in the extended weather models as to what time it's going to storm, so keep checking back for the latest forecast.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Muggy

Low: 65

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Isolated afternoon showers

High: 77

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cooling down

Low: 58

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Seasonal

High: 83

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Dry

Low: 62

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

