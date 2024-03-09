Watch Now
Cold and windy conditions move in as rain slowly moves out

Big change in temperatures this weekend
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Posted at 4:10 AM, Mar 09, 2024
A cold front sweeps through the Tri-State today, ushering in a brisk change in weather, and triggering rain as it clashes with the lingering warmth. The front will cause the temperatures to drop all day as our warmest hours will be this morning.

Today

The rain in Cincinnati foreshadows the impending cold, as temperatures gradually plummet. The transition from mild and wet conditions to a crisp, wintry chill is marked by the gusty winds that will reach 25 mph later today with higher gusts possible tomorrow.

However, nature's script takes a twist as the cold front's grip loosens, paving the way for a gradual warm-up. Next week, we could see afternoon highs reach 70 degrees!

TODAY
Rain continues
Turning windy
High: 56

TONIGHT
Rain ends
Staying breezy
Low: 31

SUNDAY
Partly cloudy
Cooler and breezy
High: 46

