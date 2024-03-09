Cold and windy conditions move in as rain slowly moves out

A cold front sweeps through the Tri-State today, ushering in a brisk change in weather, and triggering rain as it clashes with the lingering warmth. The front will cause the temperatures to drop all day as our warmest hours will be this morning.

The rain in Cincinnati foreshadows the impending cold, as temperatures gradually plummet. The transition from mild and wet conditions to a crisp, wintry chill is marked by the gusty winds that will reach 25 mph later today with higher gusts possible tomorrow.

However, nature's script takes a twist as the cold front's grip loosens, paving the way for a gradual warm-up. Next week, we could see afternoon highs reach 70 degrees!

TODAY

Rain continues

Turning windy

High: 56

TONIGHT

Rain ends

Staying breezy

Low: 31

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Cooler and breezy

High: 46

