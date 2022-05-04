Cloudy and noticeably cooler Wednesday forecast

After a warm, humid and storm Tuesday, we are flipping the page to a totally different Wednesday outlook. Cool is the keyword.

The sky is overcast for the morning drive with no rain around this time. Temperatures are in the mid 50s and will warm to the mid 60s this afternoon. Compared to yesterday's high of 79, it's a noteworthy drop. The sky stays mostly cloudy throughout the day.

Jennifer Ketchmark Wednesday high temperatures



Temperatures cool to the low 50s tonight and build back to the low 70s on Thursday. The first half of Thursday will be mostly cloudy and dry. It's in the later afternoon hours that spotty showers move back into the area and continue overnight.

Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday evening rain chance, severe weather not expected



Friday is a day where scattered showers are expected throughout the day. And yes, for those of you driving down to Louisville for the Kentucky Oaks, rain is possible there too. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

We are still watching Saturday's forecast for the chance for rain. The extended weather models are still split as some show a dry day and others show spotty showers through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s on Saturday.

And then we get to Mother's Day and a gorgeous forecast! Highs will end up near 73 with a partly cloudy sky!

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Cool, dry

Low: 55

WEDNESDAY

Overcast sky

To mostly cloudy

High: 64

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Dry, a touch cooler

Low: 51

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Afternoon showers return

High: 71

THURSDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers likely

Overcast, mild

Low: 58

