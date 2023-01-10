Clouds roll back in quickly

It was nice to see a little sunshine on Monday afternoon but for your Tuesday forecast, clouds are back!

We'll start the day with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in near the freezing mark. We'll warm to 42 by the noon hour and up to 48 for our high at 4 p.m. The sky stays mostly cloudy throughout the day as an area of low pressure slides just north of us during the day. It technically brings a slight rain chance to our very northern counties, but the majority of the Tri-State will have no real rain concerns today.

Jennifer Ketchmark Tuesday high temperatures



Wednesday will be another mostly cloudy day as a new area of low pressure moves into the Ohio Valley. This will produce a few light, isolated showers but any rain we get tomorrow will be short-lived. Temperatures warm to 51 for another milder day.

Thursday is the day that rain makes a statement and impacts travel and outdoor plans. Soaking showers will be around to start the day, potentially impacting your drive into work. Then additional rounds of rain will persist throughout the day. Temperatures warm to 57.

Jennifer Ketchmark Soaking rain to start Thursday



Then, colder air comes in quickly behind this system, potentially producing a quick snow chance for us on Friday. Highs on Friday will only reach the mid 30s.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Slight chance

Low: 32

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Slight chance

High: 48

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Not too cold

Low: 36

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Isolated showers

High: 51

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Spotty showers

Overcast

Low: 48

