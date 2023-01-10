Watch Now
Clouds roll back in quickly

Soaking showers return Thursday
Tyson Thorp WCPO
File photo
Posted at 3:33 AM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 03:33:14-05

It was nice to see a little sunshine on Monday afternoon but for your Tuesday forecast, clouds are back!

We'll start the day with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in near the freezing mark. We'll warm to 42 by the noon hour and up to 48 for our high at 4 p.m. The sky stays mostly cloudy throughout the day as an area of low pressure slides just north of us during the day. It technically brings a slight rain chance to our very northern counties, but the majority of the Tri-State will have no real rain concerns today.

Tuesday high temperatures
Wednesday will be another mostly cloudy day as a new area of low pressure moves into the Ohio Valley. This will produce a few light, isolated showers but any rain we get tomorrow will be short-lived. Temperatures warm to 51 for another milder day.

Thursday is the day that rain makes a statement and impacts travel and outdoor plans. Soaking showers will be around to start the day, potentially impacting your drive into work. Then additional rounds of rain will persist throughout the day. Temperatures warm to 57.

Soaking rain to start Thursday
Then, colder air comes in quickly behind this system, potentially producing a quick snow chance for us on Friday. Highs on Friday will only reach the mid 30s.

MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Slight chance
Low: 32

TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Slight chance
High: 48

TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Not too cold
Low: 36

WEDNESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Isolated showers
High: 51

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Spotty showers
Overcast
Low: 48

