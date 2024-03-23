Chilly and windy start to the weekend

The cold front that brought us some rain yesterday has pushed off to the east and now colder air is ushering in behind it.

Now that the rain is gone we start off cloudy with temperatures in the 30s. It will take a while but throughout the morning, clouds will decrease and sunshine will dominate the area. However, with the sunshine we will have gusty winds up to 25 mph. So it will be feeling quite chilly for the entire area. That crisp northerly wind keeps the afternoon highs in the mid 40s!

On Sunday, the winds of change blow through the Tri-State again as temps climb to the low to mid 50s during the afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

We have our eyes set on Tuesday for our next big system to move in. We will remain dry up until that point, but we could be dealing with soaking rain.

TODAY

Clouds decrease

Afternoon sunshine

High: 47

TONIGHT

Mostly clear

Chilly

Low: 26

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Seasonal

High: 54

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========