Breezy winds bring milder air today

Here we are again with temperatures in the upper teens and wind chills approaching the single digits!
While it's a cold start to the day, temperatures are going to rebound nicely this afternoon. Winds will pick up from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph, and this will transport in warmer air. We should top out in the mid 40s. Seasonal for late November is 48 degrees.
The sky will be clear tonight but this time it won't be a cold. We'll cool to 31.
Thursday's forecast will be the best of the week! Temperatures warm to the mid 50s under a partly cloudy sky.
Friday is the day where the forecast has the biggest impact on your day and outdoor plans. Rain is likely to fall in the morning hours as a widespread shield of rain passes over the Ohio Valley. Spotty showers will continue into the afternoon and evening but not as all encompassing as the morning. Temperatures still end up in the low 50s.
The weekend starts dry with a mostly cloudy sky and with temperatures that are still pleasant in the low 50s.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Chilly
Low: 19
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny
Milder and breezy
High: 45
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Not as cold
Low: 31
THURSDAY
Partly cloudy
Milder
High: 54
THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Showers begin
Low: 40
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports