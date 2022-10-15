Breezy start to Saturday, warmer Sunday ahead

Morning temperatures are off to a much warmer start than Friday morning. We are sitting in the low to upper 50s. Expect a lot of us to see temperatures dip to the upper 40s and low 50s by sunrise. It's still breezy with winds this morning around 10-15 mph. Winds are expected to drop by the afternoon. There are no warnings, advisories, or watches currently for our area. Afternoon highs will be in the low 60s with a partly cloudy sky. Tonight, temperatures will be cooler with lows in the low 40s.

Sunday is shaping up to be pretty nice! We'll again see plenty of sunshine. Highs will rise to the upper 60s and low 70s! We will not see any rain. Lows Sunday night into Monday morning will take a plunge. Temperatures will fall to the upper 30s to low 40s.

The main story for next week will be the cooler weather. Highs Monday only make it to the low 50s. Tuesday's highs will only rise to the mid to upper 40s! Morning lows for Tuesday and Wednesday will be around the freezing mark before a slight warmup by the weekend.

SATURDAY

Breezy morning

Partly cloudy

High: 64

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Light wind

Low: 43

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Warmer

High: 70

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cooler!

Low: 40

