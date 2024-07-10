Breezy, cool and cloudy Wednesday forecast

Severe storms and heavy rainfall have ended as the remnants of Beryl shift into northern Indiana this morning. While our heaviest rain is over, the chance for a few more showers isn't done quiet yet and we are in for much cooler air today.

Temperatures cool to 69 this morning under an overcast sky. We'll see isolated showers and drizzle developing at times not only this morning but into the early afternoon. Temperatures will be slow to rise today, only warm to the mid 70s. The sky will stay overcast for much of the day and then clouds finally start to break up this evening. Another item of note today, it's going to be breezy! Winds will be in from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

WCPO Reds Forecast



As quickly as the cool air entered, it will exit. Temperatures on Thursday rebound to seasonal levels in the mid 80s. Friday will warm to 90 under a mostly sunny sky.

The weekend forecast currently looks dry and hot. Both days should bring highs in the low 90s and this will be a stretch of 90+ heat that extends into next week.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

A few sprinkles

Low: 69

WEDNESDAY

Overcast, cooler

Isolated showers at times

High: 76

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clouds move out

Turning cooler

Low: 64

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Seasonal

High: 85

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Pleasant

Low: 66

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========