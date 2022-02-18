Best way to avoid downed trees: Get them an annual checkup

CINCINNATI — Even though it's winter, severe thunderstorms can still occur. The storms on Thursday, Feb. 17 brought heavy rain, strong winds and flooding to the Tri-State, which caused power outages throughout the area.

Many people lost power because of trees that were blown down and then hit powerlines and damaged homes.

Brian Sieber, who is the district manager for Davey Tree in Cincinnati, said homeowners should be aware of the condition of their trees no matter the time of year. Whether it's overgrown branches or a tree that may be dying, maintaining your trees can keep your power on and save you thousands in damage.

"Often, going into the springtime, trees fall over because we get excessive rains on top of excessive winds," Sieber said. "The (storms) come through and they topple trees."

Sieber said examining trees while they are bare - like they are this time of year - is ideal to check for decay or splits. This gives the owner a clear visual of the tree.

"Weather can play a really big role in that," Sieber said. "Having somebody out there to evaluate the growth area, in general, of your plants might be really important to dig into."

One other suggestion from Sieber is to have a yearly examination of your trees to be prepared for the next big storm.

Related News

Flood warnings are in effect and colder air moves in for Friday

Miami River flooding concerns trickle down to cities across Tri-State