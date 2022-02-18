Flood warnings in effect, colder air takes over

Heavy rain is done but many rivers are flooding this morning and cresting shortly. Nearly our entire viewing area is under an areal flood warning until 10 a.m. due to high water levels or standing water.
The Ohio River will also need to be watched closely the next 24-48 hours. The river rose quickly overnight at the Cincinnati recording station, overshooting the projections by 2 feet. The current river forecast is pictured below and I put an (!) on the image showing where the level was expected to be today at 2 p.m. Obviously, that is not happening and the river is already much higher and still rising. This river forecast will be updated by the National Weather Service at some point today, likely showing the crest closer to flood stage by the end of the weekend. We'll have the update right here!
Colder air headlines today's forecast story. Temperatures are in the mid 20s this morning. This could lead to some icy spots developing on the roads as leftover rain freezes up. The sky is partly cloudy and we'll turn sunny quickly today. Temperatures only warm to 36 this afternoon.
Saturday is mostly sunny and chilly with a high of 33.
And Sunday is drastically different with highs climbing quickly into the mid 50s. It will be a gorgeous day to get outside and that spring-like feeling.
Here's your 9 First Warning that next week is going to be active! Another round of rain and potential thunderstorms will come in on Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s. And then we have to watch Thursday closely. For days now, the models have been showing a wintry mix falling throughout the day. This could include freezing rain and sleet for us again!
MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
A few icy spots on roads
Low: 24
FRIDAY
Partly cloudy to mostly sunny
Much colder
High: 36
FRIDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Chilly
Low: 26
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
Chilly
High: 33
SATURDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Much colder
Low: 19
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Much warmer
High: 54
