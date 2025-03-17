Back to sunshine and seasonal temps

Clouds were around overnight producing drizzle and flurries at times but this will be exiting our area as the sunrises. Temperatures cool to around the freezing mark as you head out the door today.

After a dreary weekend, clouds will break and sunshine will dominate the forecast for the majority of the day. The afternoon will be sunny with highs in the mid to low 50s.

Tonight is clear and dry as we cool to 39.

Tuesday's forecast is going to be mild and much warmer. Winds are shifting to the southwest on Tuesday at 10 to 15 mph and this combined with a mostly sunny sky will help push temperatures to around 70 degrees.

Wednesday will also be warm and rather windy as we wait for the next cold front to move through the Tri-State. Temperatures will climb to around 70 again and winds will be in from the southwest at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 40 mph. Currently, it looks like rain will be in late in the day, around sunset, and then focused overnight. And yes, behind the front, temperatures will cool back down to more seasonal levels.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy

Light drizzle/flurries

Low: 32

MONDAY

Turning sunny

Seasonal

High: 54

MONDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Dry

Low: 39

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 70

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Mild

Low: 52

