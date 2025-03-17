Back to sunshine and seasonal temps

Clouds were around overnight producing drizzle and flurries at times but this will be exiting our area as the sunrises. Temperatures cool to around the freezing mark as you head out the door today.
After a dreary weekend, clouds will break and sunshine will dominate the forecast for the majority of the day. The afternoon will be sunny with highs in the mid to low 50s.
Tonight is clear and dry as we cool to 39.
Tuesday's forecast is going to be mild and much warmer. Winds are shifting to the southwest on Tuesday at 10 to 15 mph and this combined with a mostly sunny sky will help push temperatures to around 70 degrees.
Wednesday will also be warm and rather windy as we wait for the next cold front to move through the Tri-State. Temperatures will climb to around 70 again and winds will be in from the southwest at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 40 mph. Currently, it looks like rain will be in late in the day, around sunset, and then focused overnight. And yes, behind the front, temperatures will cool back down to more seasonal levels.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy
Light drizzle/flurries
Low: 32
MONDAY
Turning sunny
Seasonal
High: 54
MONDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Dry
Low: 39
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny
Warmer
High: 70
TUESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Mild
Low: 52
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports