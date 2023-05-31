Another warm day with plenty of sunshine

Today's forecast is what we call "rinse and repeat" as the conditions will mirror what we saw on Tuesday.

The sky is mostly clear this morning with a low around 65 degrees. Temperatures warm to 82 by the noon hour and then up to 86 by 4 p.m. The sky stays mostly sunny for much of the day. There's again a small rain chance to our very western locations but any rain that pops won't happen until after 3 p.m. and it won't last long. The majority of us will again not see rain today.

The one big issue for so many seems to be pollen and allergy issues. We haven't seen a soaking rain since May 7th! We had a minor amount of rain on the 20th at .25" of rainfall, but it wasn't enough to erode pollen numbers. Grass pollen is the highest during the day, followed by tree and weed pollen. With no soaking rainfall expected over the next 9 days, allergy issues are going to continue, if not get worse.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high of 88. Friday warms to 89, but to be honest, don't be surprised if some towns hit 90 for the first time this season. Thankfully, dew points are dropping drastically on Friday as drier air moves into the Tri-State. This means that we won't have a heat index to factor in on Friday or throughout the weekend.

The weekend ahead looks dry and hot with highs staying in the mid to upper 80s with a mostly sunny sky.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Mild

Low: 65

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Slight chance to the west

High: 86

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Warm

Low: 63

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

A touch humid

High: 88

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Warm

Low: 63

==========