Another warm day with plenty of sunshine

Today's forecast is what we call "rinse and repeat" as the conditions will mirror what we saw on Tuesday.
The sky is mostly clear this morning with a low around 65 degrees. Temperatures warm to 82 by the noon hour and then up to 86 by 4 p.m. The sky stays mostly sunny for much of the day. There's again a small rain chance to our very western locations but any rain that pops won't happen until after 3 p.m. and it won't last long. The majority of us will again not see rain today.
The one big issue for so many seems to be pollen and allergy issues. We haven't seen a soaking rain since May 7th! We had a minor amount of rain on the 20th at .25" of rainfall, but it wasn't enough to erode pollen numbers. Grass pollen is the highest during the day, followed by tree and weed pollen. With no soaking rainfall expected over the next 9 days, allergy issues are going to continue, if not get worse.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high of 88. Friday warms to 89, but to be honest, don't be surprised if some towns hit 90 for the first time this season. Thankfully, dew points are dropping drastically on Friday as drier air moves into the Tri-State. This means that we won't have a heat index to factor in on Friday or throughout the weekend.
The weekend ahead looks dry and hot with highs staying in the mid to upper 80s with a mostly sunny sky.
MORNING RUSH
Few clouds
Mild
Low: 65
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny
Slight chance to the west
High: 86
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Warm
Low: 63
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
A touch humid
High: 88
THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Warm
Low: 63
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports