Another round of storm chances today

Overnight and into this morning we dealt with several clusters of downpours and storms. While we will be dry by sunrise, we've got more chances for storms to wrap up the weekend.
We are once again under a slight risk for severe storms today for the entire tri-state. Expect pockets of storms to develop through the day with the potential for some to turn severe.
Models indicate our 2 best chances for storms will come midday and once again in the evening. However, the chance will remain for isolated storms throughout the day.
It will also be hot and humid today with temps once again getting close to 90 and feeling like the upper 90s.
Tomorrow will be mainly dry but lingering downpours will be possible into the morning hours.
TODAY
Partly cloudy
Spotty storms
High: 90
TONIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Scattered storms
Low: 71
MONDAY
Early-morning rain
Partly cloudy
High: 84
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