Another rain-free, sunny day

It's a refreshing start to the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. The sky is mostly clear with only a little fog developing on the southeast side of town in our river valleys.
The sky will be mostly sunny to completely clear today as temperatures warm to 80. Humidity isn't noticeable so it's not only comfortable, it's dry!
Friday's forecast will be a bit warmer with a high of 84 under a mostly sunny sky. Friday night football games are good to go!
Showers and storms will return this weekend but it's not a totally washout when you look at the coverage and timing, especially for Saturday.
Saturday morning will be dry with clouds moving in quickly from the south. This actually keeps temperatures cooler around 77 for our high that day. Scattered showers will move into northern Kentucky in the early afternoon and then that area of showers moves north of the Ohio River by mid to late afternoon. But it looks like this activity could break up a bit, turning a bit more isolated. This means rain is NOT guaranteed in all towns and locations Saturday.
Sunday is our better rain chance with scattered showers and storms possible in the morning, early afternoon and into the evening. This could impact the Bengals home opener against the Steelers at Paycor Stadium.
MORNING RUSH
River valley fog
Mostly clear
Low: 57
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
Pleasant
High: 80
THURSDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Dry
Low: 59
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
Warmer
High: 84
FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Warmer
Low: 66
