Another cloudy day; watching for rain later this week

Visibility looking a lot better this morning compared to Saturday's start. We are also on the mostly cloudy side with temperatures starting out in the upper 30s to low 40s but feeling closer to the low to mid 30s. Winds are about 5-10, so there is a slightly noticeable difference in the actual temperature and how it feels. Coats are heavy jackets will be needed this morning. Highs today eventually rise to the mid to upper 40s. This is right about seasonal for this time of year. We will stay dry, with only a little bit of sunshine. Lows tonight will fall right around the freezing mark.

Monday will be slightly cooler and will still consist of more clouds than sun. Highs will only make it to the low to mid 40s, and again, staying dry. Lows Monday night into Tuesday will drop to the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Our next best chance of rain arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday. We're watching a system to the west of that will make it here mid-week. Snow is expected for the western states. The South will see severe weather. For us, we can expect to see a decent amount of rain. Temperatures will take a dive on Friday. If we have any precipitation, we could see some snowflakes!

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

Seasonal

High: 47

SUNDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Dry

Low: 32

MONDAY

Partly to mostly cloudy

Slightly cooler

High: 44

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 30

