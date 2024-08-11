Another beautiful day to wrap up the weekend

Yesterday was fantastic! We only hit an official high of 78° which is 8° below average. You couple that with sunny skies and low humidity, it doesn't get much better for an August day.

Today is going to be very similar in nearly every department. We once again will see lots of sunshine, once again low humidity and once again have the chance to stay in the 70s for our high. Any of yyour outdoor events will be just fine.

Tonight we drop back down to the mid to upper 50s. For those with kids back in school, the jacket or sweatshirt might be handy for that bustop. Good news is, we warm up nicely again and should be back around the 80° mark in the afternoon with sunny skies.

Rain chances still looking minimal for the week. Some models showing some rain for tomorrow afternoon but I'm not sold on that yet. As of right now, better chances move in late this week as we head into the weekend. We will continue to keep an eye on that as we move throughout the week.

TODAY

Picture perfect

Warm and sunny

High: 79

TONIGHT

Mostly clear

Free A/C!

Low: 58

MONDAY

Warmer

Mostly Sunny

High: 81

