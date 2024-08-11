The best meteor shower of the year Peaks tonight. Here's what you need to know.

The Perseid Meteor Shower is annually considered one of the best, if not the best, meteor showers of the year. While visible from mid-July through late August, the shower peaks the nights of August 11 and August 12. That means the peak is tonight! Good news — Mother Nature is going to cooperate too!

Skies are expected to stay clear across the Ohio River Valley overnight tonight, meaning there are no obstacles in the way for seeing the show. So let's get to the particulars.

The #PerseidMeteorShower peaks tonight and the weather couldn't be more perfect to watch! Skies should be clear in the Tri-State with cool temperatures! Peak viewing should be before dawn on Monday AM #WCPO @WCPO #Cincywx pic.twitter.com/WEJTLvJ59a — Brandon Spinner WCPO (@wxSpinner89) August 11, 2024

HOW MANY METEORS WILL I SEE?

At its peak, you should be able to see around 100 meteors per hour. However, in the past it has been close to 150 to 200 at times. I would expect it to be anywhere from 50 to 100 meteors per hour overnight tonight.

WHEN IS THE BEST TIME TO LOOK?

While the best viewing time is during the pre-dawn hours on Monday morning, you should be able to see meteors as early as 10 p.m. ET. The moon phase is currently in waxing crescent, which means it is nearly 50% full. However, it will set at 11:52 p.m in Cincinnati meaning we should have dark skies until dawn. This is ideal! Sunrise Monday morning is 6:50 a.m., and twilight should start around 5:32 a.m.

HEADS UP: The Perseid Meteor Shower ☄️ peaks tonight!



You should be able to see up to 100 meteors per hour. Best time is between midnight and 5:30am. #wcpo @wcpo



🎥 via @scienceat60

pic.twitter.com/7P3t6jKKei — Brandon Spinner WCPO (@wxSpinner89) August 11, 2024

WHERE DO I LOOK?

The Perseids Meteor Shower will be best in the Northern Hemisphere and should be visible all over the sky. However, the meteors will start near the constellation Perseus, where the event gets it's name from.

Best viewing will always be away from the city lights. So if time allows, try to get away the light pollution of downtown Cincinnati.

WHAT CAUSES THIS?

The meteor shower is caused by the debris of the Comet Swift-Tuttle. The comet last passed Earth in 1992, but the debris still remains.

While this is the best meteor shower of the year, we have another good one later this year. The Orionids will peak in October but they only peak around 10 to 20 meteors per hour. If you happen to get videos or photos make sure to send them into us or tag us on social media! Enjoy the show.