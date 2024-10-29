Almost 20 degrees above normal

We are looking at another 10-degree jump up in temperatures today!

The sky will be partly cloudy this morning with a low of 60 degrees. Winds will increase in the late morning hours and continue to come in from the southwest at 10 to 15, gusting to 25 mph during the day. This will help push temperatures into the upper 70s.

The sky stays mostly clear overnight and temperatures will be pleasant in the upper 50s.

Wednesday's forecast is very similar. We'll top out at 79 and winds will be breezy from the southwest again.

The big focus in the forecast is obviously the chance of rain on Thursday. There is no doubt that it's going to rain on Thursday. The morning hours will be mostly cloudy and dry but after noon, spotty showers will start moving into the Tri-State.

WCPO Thursday rain arrives by early afternoon



Hit-or-miss showers will then be on the radar through 6 p.m. for most locations. Where there is still some wiggle in the weather models is the time the rain ends locally. Rain will be ending from west to east. Right now it looks like showers should move out between 6 to 9 p.m. but for our eastern locations, this would mean rain hangs around for all the Trick or Treat hours.

WCPO Trick or Treat Forecast



MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 60

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny

Breezy

High: 78

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Pleasant

Low: 59

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Mild and breezy

High: 79

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Warm

Low: 63

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========