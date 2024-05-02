A taste of summer before multiple rain chances this weekend

This weekend will be busy! Between the Fly Pig Marathon, the Kentucky Derby or just your kids soccer, baseball or lacrosse game, people will be outside. So here's the day by day breakdown of our BEST rain chances.

Thursday's forecast is simple. This is a green light day with a mostly sunny sky and warm temperatures. We'll warm to 85 this afternoon, just 5 degrees short of a record high! All your outdoor plans are fine, just make sure to hydrate and have the sunscreen on hand.

WCPO Thursday Forecast



Friday officially begins our rain chance. The morning hours are the first that we'll be monitoring the radar for widely scattered showers. While this won't be severe, it's going to be around for the morning drive. While the rain coverage will decrease in the afternoon and evening hours, more scattered showers and isolated storms will be possible. This shifts more to the east with time. But for those going down to the Oaks on Friday, isolated storms cannot be ruled out in the late afternoon.

WCPO Friday morning rainfall



Saturday probably has the lowest chance for rain over the weekend but that doesn't mean we are in the clear for the entire day. The morning should be overcast and dry. We could be dry through 3 p.m. As we go into the afternoon hours, daytime heating should lead to isolated showers and storms popping in the Ohio Valley. This could come into play for your afternoon and evening events, so keep an eye on the radar. This is also the case down in the Louisville area for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby.

WCPO Saturday showers pop again



Sunday will be a warm day for us, starting at 61 and warming to 77 degrees. The sky will be overcast for most of the day and yes, we cannot rule out rain. Currently it looks like showers from Saturday night into Sunday morning could still be on the radar as the sun rises. It doesn't look widespread but there should be something on the radar. Then in the afternoon hours, more spotty showers will develop in the peak heat of the day.

Flying Pig Marathon Forecast Breakdown

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Pleasant

Low: 60

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Summer-like preview

High: 85

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clouds build

Isolated rain chances

Low: 63

FRIDAY

Morning rain likely

Spotty afternoon showers & storms

High: 77

FRIDAY NIGHT

Isolated showers

Overcast, mild

Low: 60

