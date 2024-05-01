Watch Now
Breaking down our forecast for this year's Flying Pig Marathon Weekend

Rain chances are sneaking back into the picture
Flying Pig 2023
Valerie Lyons/WCPO
The 25th annual Flying Pig Marathon was accompanied by heavy rain and thunderstorms that rolled through the Tri-State area.
Flying Pig 2023
Posted at 3:22 PM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 15:22:39-04

CINCINNATI — It is hard to forget how big of a role the weather played for last year's Flying Pig Marathon. Heavy rain and storms storms led to a lot of confusion and frustration along the course, and it also may have even hampered some peoples efforts. Fingers crossed that Mother Nature doesn't have an encore in store for this year's event.

The latest model trends are showing that we will have a chance for rain both Saturday and Sunday this weekend, but the good news is that most of that activity should be during the afternoon.

Rainfall is most likely during the day on Friday and into the evening before clearing into the early morning hours of Saturday. However, the current outlook does show that we will still have some cloud cover to start the day on Saturday. That does mean that we will be slightly warmer in the morning, with some humidity as well.

Future Radar for Saturday Morning
Saturday morning forecast - May 4, 2024

The big question will be for Sunday morning. Most of this week the computer model guidance had been trending to a clear and dry start to the morning for Sunday. However, in the last 24 hours a few models have started to show some development of rainfall for the first half of the day on Sunday. One thing on our side here is that there is not much consistency from model run to model run, and only one or two of these models have it. However, it does highlight that there is the possibility for a shower or two early Sunday. Similar to Saturday, morning temperatures are likely to be more mild due to clouds and muggy air.

Future Radar for Sunday Morning
Sunday morning forecast - May 5, 2024

Of course, we are still more than three days away from the start of Sunday's races and a lot can change between now and then. I urge you to keep checking back to this story as the 9 First Warning Weather team will continue to have you covered with the latest changes as we get closer to the starting gun.

