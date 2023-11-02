A stretch of milder and dry days

Who's ready for temperatures to warm up a little bit more? it's happening today and we'll continue to see upward progress the next few days.
Thursday's forecast is all about sunshine. We'll start around 30 and warm to 52 this afternoon. Winds will be in from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.
Friday is another lovely day as temperatures start in the mid 30s and warm to 59 in the afternoon hours. The sky will be mostly sunny and you'll notice it's a little breezy with winds from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.
Our weekend forecast looks pretty awesome if I do say so myself! Saturday will be mostly sunny and dry with a warm, more seasonal high of 62. The majority of our Sunday forecast will be dry as well but you'll notice more clouds rolling in that afternoon. Temperatures warm to 63. While there is a 20% rain chance, most of the weather models have continued to show this rain chance as barely anything that day, so I wouldn't worry about it.
Even Monday, rain chances have pushed back to late that evening and more of a feature coming in that night and into Tuesday morning. Monday will be another nice day with highs around 67.
MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Chilly
Low: 30
THURSDAY
Sunshine
A bit milder
High: 52
THURSDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Not as cold
Low: 34
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
Breezy and milder
High: 59
FRIDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Dry
Low: 41
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports