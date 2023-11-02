A stretch of milder and dry days

Who's ready for temperatures to warm up a little bit more? it's happening today and we'll continue to see upward progress the next few days.

Thursday's forecast is all about sunshine. We'll start around 30 and warm to 52 this afternoon. Winds will be in from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday is another lovely day as temperatures start in the mid 30s and warm to 59 in the afternoon hours. The sky will be mostly sunny and you'll notice it's a little breezy with winds from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Our weekend forecast looks pretty awesome if I do say so myself! Saturday will be mostly sunny and dry with a warm, more seasonal high of 62. The majority of our Sunday forecast will be dry as well but you'll notice more clouds rolling in that afternoon. Temperatures warm to 63. While there is a 20% rain chance, most of the weather models have continued to show this rain chance as barely anything that day, so I wouldn't worry about it.

Even Monday, rain chances have pushed back to late that evening and more of a feature coming in that night and into Tuesday morning. Monday will be another nice day with highs around 67.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Chilly

Low: 30

THURSDAY

Sunshine

A bit milder

High: 52

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Not as cold

Low: 34

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Breezy and milder

High: 59

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Dry

Low: 41

