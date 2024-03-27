Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A stretch of dry days but rain chances over the Easter weekend

Temperatures cool down for Wednesday
Flowers 'spring' into life at Ault Park
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Joe Simon
Ault Park shows how spectacular it looks in spring when the cherry trees and flowers are in peak bloom.
Flowers 'spring' into life at Ault Park
Posted at 3:26 AM, Mar 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-27 03:31:43-04

We are waking up to a mostly cloudy sky and cooler temperatures in the upper 30s. West winds are much lighter today at 5 to 10 mph but this will pull in a little cooler air. We will only warm to 52 this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.

Temperatures dip to the freezing mark tonight thanks to a clear sky and light northwest wind.

Despite the chilly start to Thursday, Reds Opening Day has a forecast that will work well for our all outdoor plans! We'll warm to 47 by the parade with sunshine. Then, we'll continue to warm to 57 during the day as sunny conditions continue. Winds will be light from the west during the day. So grab a coat for the morning and keep a sweatshirt on hand for the game.

Reds Opening Day
Reds Opening Day

Friday will be an ideal day with a mostly sunny sky and a high of 65 degrees.

Rain chances will come back over the Easter weekend, but neither day is a washout. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. It's late in the day that we could see a few isolated showers passing through. Sunday morning will be dry but again in the afternoon and evening, a few showers will be possible. Sunday's high will be in the mid 60s.

MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Dry and cooler
Low: 38

WEDNESDAY
Partly cloudy afternoon
Not as warm
High: 52

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Chilly
Low: 33

THURSDAY (OPENING DAY)
Sunshine
Seasonal
High: 57

THURSDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Dry
Low: 41

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018