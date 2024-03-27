A stretch of dry days but rain chances over the Easter weekend

We are waking up to a mostly cloudy sky and cooler temperatures in the upper 30s. West winds are much lighter today at 5 to 10 mph but this will pull in a little cooler air. We will only warm to 52 this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.

Temperatures dip to the freezing mark tonight thanks to a clear sky and light northwest wind.

Despite the chilly start to Thursday, Reds Opening Day has a forecast that will work well for our all outdoor plans! We'll warm to 47 by the parade with sunshine. Then, we'll continue to warm to 57 during the day as sunny conditions continue. Winds will be light from the west during the day. So grab a coat for the morning and keep a sweatshirt on hand for the game.

Jennifer Ketchmark Reds Opening Day



Friday will be an ideal day with a mostly sunny sky and a high of 65 degrees.

Rain chances will come back over the Easter weekend, but neither day is a washout. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. It's late in the day that we could see a few isolated showers passing through. Sunday morning will be dry but again in the afternoon and evening, a few showers will be possible. Sunday's high will be in the mid 60s.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Dry and cooler

Low: 38

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy afternoon

Not as warm

High: 52

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Chilly

Low: 33

THURSDAY (OPENING DAY)

Sunshine

Seasonal

High: 57

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Dry

Low: 41

