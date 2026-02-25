A roller coaster ride as we go from warmth today to snow chances tomorrow

You could say the forecast in the coming days is a bit of a roller coaster ride, including warmer days but also snow chances.

Light rain fell overnight as a cold front moved through the Ohio Valley. It also produced breezy winds! Rain will exit early this morning and then clouds will decrease, giving us a mostly sunny afternoon. Temperatures warm to 52 degrees as well. It will be a noticeable change from our cool and cloudy Tuesday forecast.

The next wave of moisture is setting up for tonight and into Thursday morning. When it comes to this system, while there is a snow chance, there isn't high confidence in the overall amount of snow that we'll see. Some weather systems are just like this in the weather models, not showing up with consistency and changing with each model run that comes in. What I've seen is the chance for scattered wet snow showers coming in between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m. then tracking through the metro for the morning rush. This moisture would then exit to the southeast by 10 a.m.

When it comes to snowfall amounts, it's honestly hard to say exactly how much but I do know this won't be a huge event. Yesterday the models were showing 0.5-1" of snowfall, but this morning the models have scaled back to trace amounts of snow, maybe up to 0.5" total. At this point, we'll be tracking it as you head out the door Thursday and will let you know if there's any impact to the roads. If the snow does develop more consistently, we'd be looking at wet snow for the peak morning drive with a few slick spots possible, but that's worst case scenario.

WCPO Thursday morning snow chance

Clouds decrease Thursday afternoon to give us a mostly sunny sky and a high of 46.

Friday is looking lovely with a high of 55 degrees with a mostly sunny sky.

WCPO Milder Friday Forecast

And then Saturday, we'll warm to 60 with light north winds and a partly cloudy sky!

MORNING RUSH

Light rain ends

Mostly cloudy

Low: 39

WEDNESDAY

Turning mostly sunny

Milder

High: 52

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

A wintry mix develops

Light snow possible near morning drive

Low: 31

THURSDAY

Early morning wintry mix

Turning mostly sunny in the afternoon

High: 46

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cool

Low: 29

