A nice but cool holiday weekend

It has been quite the chilly stretch here in the Tri-State and that doesn't look to drastically change anytime soon.
Waking up this morning we are in the upper 40s with a few clouds but mainly clear. We see mostly sunny skis this afternoon and climb to around 70 for a high. Which is 5+ below average.
Tonight we dip back down to around 50 with a few more clouds. We start off partly sunny tomorrow with temps climbing close to 70 but probably end up just shy of it for the majority of the area. While there's a chance for a quick shower tomorrow afternoon, it would be light if anyone gets it.
Memorial Day looks good too, but again staying below average. Mostly cloudy with a high at 70.
TODAY
Mostly sunny
Pleasant
High: 70
TONIGHT
A few clouds
Cool
Low: 50
SUNDAY
Partly cloudy
Dry & cool
High: 67
