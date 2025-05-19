A few sprinkles today but stronger storms return on Tuesday

We are seeing another active weather pattern this week, which means the potential for severe weather is again in our forecast.

The workweek starts with a mostly cloudy sky and a few light showers. Our best rain chance today is from noon to 4 p.m., and only light rain is expected. We should see decreasing clouds before sunset. Today's high will warm to 73 degrees.

Tuesday is our next chance for thunderstorms and the potential for severe weather. We'll start the day with scattered showers and storms, though not severe. In the afternoon, an area of low pressure comes into the Tri-State and brings stronger showers and storms. We'll see the potential for large hail, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. The SPC has our area in a "slight risk" for severe storms.

WCPO SPC Outlook Tuesday



Additional showers will be possible on Wednesday, though not as strong or severe. But we'll see continued rain chances with highs in the mid-60s.

The forecast is turning cooler as we head into Memorial Day weekend. It's not ideal for pool openings, but it will be fantastic weather to get outside. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s this weekend.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 54

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Afternoon light rain

High: 73

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 55

TUESDAY

Rounds of showers and storms

Stronger afternoon storms

High: 68

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

A few showers

Low: 58

