A brief break from heavy rainfall before more flooding is possible

Flood warnings are still in effect this morning in Indiana after 6+ inches of rain fell on Wednesday.
The rest of the Tri-State is still under an areal flood watch through Friday morning as additional rounds of rain are likely and more flooding is expected.
We are thankfully waking up to dry weather on Thursday. The sky will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. It looks like the forecast stays dry well into the afternoon hours as temperatures warm to 86 degrees.
More rain is eventually expected today. We'll see storms returning mainly after 5 p.m. today and once the rain starts, expect rounds of rain for the rest of the night and at least through Friday afternoon.
Obviously, we don't need a drop of rain at this point and our soil is saturated. It's possible we could see another 1-3 inches of rainfall, if not locally higher amounts with training thunderstorms.
Due to the threat of flooding, a 9 FIRST WARNING WEATHER ALERT DAY begins Thursday night and continues for Friday.
Not only is it important to stay out of low-lying areas and be on alert for flooding on the roads, but you'll also want to keep a close eye on your basements. Stay away from creeks, streams and rivers.
Rain tapers off Friday evening and we shouldn't see as much activity late that night or during the day Saturday. I can't rule out an isolated shower and storm, but it would be isolated. Sunday is expected to be dry with a high of 92 degrees.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Muggy
Low: 68
THURSDAY
Mostly cloudy
Evening storms likely
High: 86
THURSDAY NIGHT
Rain likely, thunderstorms
Heavy rain and flooding
Low: 68
FRIDAY
Rain likely
Flooding expected
High: 86
FRIDAY NIGHT
Slight rain chance
Very muggy
Low: 70
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