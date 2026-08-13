A brief break from heavy rainfall before more flooding is possible

Flood warnings are still in effect this morning in Indiana after 6+ inches of rain fell on Wednesday.

The rest of the Tri-State is still under an areal flood watch through Friday morning as additional rounds of rain are likely and more flooding is expected.

WCPO Flood Alerts Thursday

We are thankfully waking up to dry weather on Thursday. The sky will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. It looks like the forecast stays dry well into the afternoon hours as temperatures warm to 86 degrees.

More rain is eventually expected today. We'll see storms returning mainly after 5 p.m. today and once the rain starts, expect rounds of rain for the rest of the night and at least through Friday afternoon.

Obviously, we don't need a drop of rain at this point and our soil is saturated. It's possible we could see another 1-3 inches of rainfall, if not locally higher amounts with training thunderstorms.

WCPO Thursday evening storms and heavy rain

Due to the threat of flooding, a 9 FIRST WARNING WEATHER ALERT DAY begins Thursday night and continues for Friday.

Not only is it important to stay out of low-lying areas and be on alert for flooding on the roads, but you'll also want to keep a close eye on your basements. Stay away from creeks, streams and rivers.

WCPO More flooding rain possible

Rain tapers off Friday evening and we shouldn't see as much activity late that night or during the day Saturday. I can't rule out an isolated shower and storm, but it would be isolated. Sunday is expected to be dry with a high of 92 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Muggy

Low: 68

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Evening storms likely

High: 86

THURSDAY NIGHT

Rain likely, thunderstorms

Heavy rain and flooding

Low: 68

FRIDAY

Rain likely

Flooding expected

High: 86

FRIDAY NIGHT

Slight rain chance

Very muggy

Low: 70

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