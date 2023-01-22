9 First Warning Weather Alert day: Up to 2-3 inches of snow expected

A wintry mix is on the way this morning. The outer edges of our Indiana counties will see snow showers and a mix before 6 a.m. By 6 a.m., snow showers will reach the Cincinnati area before extending across the rest of the Tri-State. Snow showers are expected to pick up in intensity by 9 a.m. into the afternoon. Areas south of the Ohio River have the better chance of seeing a mix or mostly rain. Areas to the north will have the better chance at seeing snow. In total, areas across the Tri-State could see a range of 2-3 inches in the north and 1-2 inches in our southern counties.

By 3 p.m., a lot of the area will be dealing with rain or a mix. Temperatures will gradually start to creep into the mid 30s for the highs. Precipitation starts to taper off in the evening and becomes scattered until Monday morning. Lows tonight will only fall right around the freezing mark.

Monday morning will see a few leftover snow showers. The day will start mostly cloudy, but clearing is expected in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s. The rest of Monday is expected to stay dry, with lows that night falling to the upper 20s.

The next system to watch is on Wednesday. We have another chance to see a wintry mix. This will start late Tuesday into Wednesday. This could be a similar event to what we'll see today as portions of the area see a rain/snow mix to just snow, then eventually rain. We'll get a couple of days of a break before more winter weather potentially arrives next weekend.

SUNDAY

Rain/snow mix

1-3 inches possible

High: 35

SUNDAY NIGHT

Leftover snow showers

Near freezing

Low: 32

MONDAY

A.M. flurries

Clearing later

High: 38

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 29

