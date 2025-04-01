9 FIRST WARNING: Severe storms return Wednesday night plus flood threat

There is a lot to unfold in this forecast so let's break down what's included in today's weather story:



The latest timing on severe storms for Wednesday night

The SPC outlook and severe threats

The amount of rainfall expected and flooding threat

9 First Warning Weather Alert Days issued

Tuesday's forecast is simple and the last dry day we'll see in 6 days, so get out there while you can. Temperatures start at 35 and warm to 56 with a mostly sunny sky.

Wednesday starts warmer at 46 and we'll warm quickly, ending up in the upper 70s. Winds will be in from the southwest at 15 to 20 mph. While there's a slight chance for rain during the day, the best potential will be after sunset and overnight. This is our next round of severe storms.

The SPC has our area in an "ENHANCED" risk of severe storm for Wednesday night. This will include the potential for damaging wind gusts, large hail and tornadoes. This is the same level of severe weather we had on Sunday evening that resulted in a lot of damage in the Tri-State.

WCPO Wednesday Severe storm outlook



TIMING:



7 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Storms move from Indianapolis to our SE Indiana counties

10 p.m. to 1 a.m. - Storms move into the Cincinnati metro, severe storms expected

1 a.m. to 5 a.m. - Storms slowly move east, southeast, impacting locations east of I-75

WCPO 11 p.m. Radar Wednesday



WCPO 3 a.m. Radar Thursday



RAIN THREAT:

The system that enters the Tri-State on Wednesday night will stall out over the Ohio Valley and we'll end up with rounds of rainfall from that point through Sunday. In all, our region could see 4-8" of rainfall. This leads the NWS to issue a FLOOD WATCH for our entire viewing area.

WCPO Rainfall potential through Sunday



MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 35

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 56

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloud

Milder

Low: 46

WEDNESDAY

Clouds build, warm and windy

Late day storms, severe weather likely

High: 78

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Severe storms

Very heavy rainfall

Low: 61

