9 FIRST WARNING: Severe storms return Wednesday night plus flood threat

There is a lot to unfold in this forecast so let's break down what's included in today's weather story:
- The latest timing on severe storms for Wednesday night
- The SPC outlook and severe threats
- The amount of rainfall expected and flooding threat
- 9 First Warning Weather Alert Days issued
Tuesday's forecast is simple and the last dry day we'll see in 6 days, so get out there while you can. Temperatures start at 35 and warm to 56 with a mostly sunny sky.
Wednesday starts warmer at 46 and we'll warm quickly, ending up in the upper 70s. Winds will be in from the southwest at 15 to 20 mph. While there's a slight chance for rain during the day, the best potential will be after sunset and overnight. This is our next round of severe storms.
The SPC has our area in an "ENHANCED" risk of severe storm for Wednesday night. This will include the potential for damaging wind gusts, large hail and tornadoes. This is the same level of severe weather we had on Sunday evening that resulted in a lot of damage in the Tri-State.
TIMING:
- 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Storms move from Indianapolis to our SE Indiana counties
- 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. - Storms move into the Cincinnati metro, severe storms expected
- 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. - Storms slowly move east, southeast, impacting locations east of I-75
RAIN THREAT:
The system that enters the Tri-State on Wednesday night will stall out over the Ohio Valley and we'll end up with rounds of rainfall from that point through Sunday. In all, our region could see 4-8" of rainfall. This leads the NWS to issue a FLOOD WATCH for our entire viewing area.
MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Chilly
Low: 35
TUESDAY
Partly cloudy to mostly sunny
Pleasant
High: 56
TUESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloud
Milder
Low: 46
WEDNESDAY
Clouds build, warm and windy
Late day storms, severe weather likely
High: 78
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Severe storms
Very heavy rainfall
Low: 61
