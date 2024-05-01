1st of May but it's feeling like summer already

May begins and we are more or less jumping ahead to June like temperatures!

We'll start the day with a mostly clear sky and lows in the upper 50s. Once the sun is up, temperatures will start to move quickly. We'll end up with highs in the low 80s this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky and winds from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight is mostly clear and mild with a low of 59.

Thursday is another mostly sunny and warm day. We'll warm to 85! Normal this time of year is 71 degrees.

The next rain maker is taking shape on Friday. We should start the day with scattered showers as the area of low pressure moves into the Ohio Valley. We'll see spotty chances throughout the day with highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday's forecast will be mostly cloudy and while there is a rain potential, it looks like the better chance will be later that night. Highs on Saturday end up in the upper 70s.

Sunday still carries a 30% chance or less for rain, which hopefully works out well for the Flying Pig Marathon. It's something we continue to monitor, so make sure to check back!

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Dry

Low: 59

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 81

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Pleasant

Low: 59

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Well above average

High: 85

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clouds build

Warm

Low: 62

