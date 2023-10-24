Watch: New video shows moments leading up to murder following an FCC match earlier this month

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday released new footage of the moments that led to the murder of a man in Over-the-Rhine following an FC Cincinnati match in early October.

On October 4 at 10:20 p.m., Cincinnati police were dispatched to E. 14 Street after multiple 911 calls were made about an altercation. When they arrived, officers found a 48-year-old man suffering from injuries on the sidewalk, CPD said. That man, Jason McKinnon, died in the hospital four days later.

Last week, the man accused of strangling him, 24-year-old Lavontez Davis, was arrested. On Tuesday he was indicted on two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault and another count of strangulation according to the jail website.

During a press conference Tuesday afternoon, video of the incident was released.

McKinnon is walking with his wife. He turns to a woman in a car and warns her that she is about to go the wrong way down the street. That's when a verbal altercation began. A few seconds later, a man runs up the street and puts McKinnon in a choke hold multiple times.

Watch the full video here:

New video shows moments leading up to OTR murder

A police report says Davis put him in a headlock. McKinnon was taken to UC Medical Center and later died from his injuries on Oct. 8. After he died, the coroner's office determined his death was a homicide.

Davis was later arrested and Judge Curt Kissinger set his bond $1 million when he appeared in court for the first time last week.

Davis' defense attorney said he acted in self-defense of himself and his girlfriend, who is eight months pregnant. The defense attorney told the judge the victim had acted aggressively toward the two.

Alex Erb, general manager of nearby CityBird restaurant, said Davis came from down the street to pick food up at his restaurant as a DoorDash driver following the assault.