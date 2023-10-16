Man accused of choking man to death in OTR held on $1 million bond

CINCINNATI — A man accused of choking another man to death in Over-the-Rhine is in the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $1 million bond.

The judge set the bond Monday, when 24-year-old Lavontez Davis appeared in court for the first time since his arrest on Saturday.

In court, the prosecution said Davis grabbed the 48-year-old victim around the neck and choked him, resulting in his death.

"The defendant choked the victim during an interaction which occurred because the victim and someone he was with were trying to tell a woman driing that she was going down a one-way street the wrong way," said the prosecution in court.

Davis' defense attorney said Davis acted in self defense of himself and his girlfriend, who is eight months pregnant. The defense attorney told the judge the victim had acted aggressively toward the two.

According to Cincinnati police, the alleged attack unfolded on October 4 at roughly 10:20 p.m. Officers were dispatched to 14 E. 14th Street after multiple 911 calls were made; When officers arrived, they found the 48-year-old man suffering from injuries on the sidewalk, CPD said.

The man was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment, but he died from his injuries on Oct. 8, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. After he died, the coroner's office determined his death was a homicide.

According to Cincy Insights data, on the night of Oct. 4, a man and woman were assaulted along E. 14th Street between Vine and Walnut streets just before 10:30 p.m.

The data says an unknown male and female assaulted a man between the ages of 41-50 and a woman between the ages of 51-60. Both were strangled, the report says.

This data, which lists an investigation as pending, doesn't list the identity of anyone involved.

A person who claimed to have witnessed the alleged attack said they saw a woman and man walking down the street, as a woman drove the wrong way down 14th Street. The witness said the man and woman walking told the woman in the car that she was driving the wrong way; The witness said the woman then got out of the car and began strangling the other woman.

The witness said they saw another man come from down the street and, thinking the couple had hurt the woman in the car, began strangling the man.

Alex Erb, general manager of nearby CityBird restaurant, said the man who came from down the street was a DoorDash driver picking food up at his restaurant.

"I have actually reached out to my boss for concerns for my safety and the safety for the other employees that get off at 12 at night," Erb said.

Erb said Cincinnati police were still at the scene of the assault the morning of Oct. 5, and they are reviewing surveillance footage from the restaurant.

WCPO 9 originally made a records request about the incident on Oct. 8. On Saturday morning, October 14, the CPD released a statement on the homicide, announcing Davis’ arrest.

WCPO 9 also reached out to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office, which said it cannot comment on a pending investigation.