Voters can cast their primary ballots for in-person early voting starting Tuesday in Ohio, Indiana

CINCINNATI — Voters in two states of the Tri-State area can head to their polling places starting Tuesday to cast their ballots in their states' primaries.

Ohio and Indiana in-person early voting launches about a month ahead of the May 5 primary election.

Voters in Kentucky, however, will have to wait a while longer for their state's in-person early voting period, which begins on May 14.

Here's what voters need to know:

Ohio Voters

If you're registered to vote in Ohio, you can cast your ballot between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. through May 3, the Sunday before the primary election on May 5.

The only item voters in Ohio need to bring with them is an acceptable form of identification, which would include a valid Ohio driver's license or state ID card; a U.S. passport or passport card; or a military dependent ID, Ohio National Guard ID or Department of Veterans Affairs ID, according to the Ohio Secretary of State's website.

Any valid ID must include your name, photo and an unexpired expiration date.

If you forget to bring a valid photo identification, polling place officials will allow you to cast a provisional ballot, but you must then present a valid photo ID within four days for it to be counted.

Click here to find where to cast your early vote based on your county.

Indiana Voters

Early in-person voting is set to take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through April 24; from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from April 27 through May 1, and from 8 a.m. to noon on May 4. Polls will also be open for early in-person voting from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekend days of April 25, April 26, May 2 and May 3.

Voters will need to provide a government-issued photo ID, including either an Indiana Driver's License, a state-issued ID, military ID or a passport. If you are unable or unwilling to present an ID at the polling place, you can still cast a provisional ballot, but for it to be counted, you have until noon 10 days after the election to follow up with the county election board to provide necessary documentation or affirm one of the state's Photo ID laws applies to you.

Indiana voters will see candidates for the following races on their primary ballots: secretary of state, state comptroller, state treasurer, U.S. Representatives (all nine seats), state senator (25 of the 50 seats) and state representatives (all 100 seats).

The primary will also give voters the chance to choose candidates for circuit and superior court judges in some counties, prosecuting attorneys, sheriffs and assessors in all counties, and other county, city or town races, as well as Democratic and Republican Party state convention delegates and Democratic Party precinct committeemen.

Click here to find out where to cast your ballot based on your voter registration information.