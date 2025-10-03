'I want to come to this school when I'm older' | UC rolls out family weekend with thousands expected on campus

CINCINNATI — Family weekend at the University of Cincinnati officially kicked off Friday, with thousands of visitors expected to flood the campus for a weekend packed with Bearcat spirit and activities.

The celebration began Friday with a pep rally along UC's Main Street, featuring performances from the university band and cheerleaders.

"Family Weekend at UC in our office, we like to say it's the most wonderful time of the year, so this is our 'Super Bowl' that we plan for all year long," said Dy'mand Montgomery, Assistant Director of Family Engagement. "It's going to be a lot of events, over 50 events, 5,000 students and families, and so we're really excited about this weekend."

For many families, the annual celebration has become a cherished tradition that spans generations.

"This will be the sixth time coming to Bearcat Friday. Cali has been coming ever since she was a little baby," said Julie Shields, grandmother to two aspiring Bearcat cheerleaders.

Julie Shields

Shields' granddaughters, Mia and Cali, are devoted fans who have their sights set on becoming part of the UC cheer team someday.

"I like cheering with the cheerleaders. I like to do cool moves. I want to come to this school when I'm older," Mia Bassman said.

Julie Shields

The young fan even left a special note for the Bearcat mascot before sharing a big reunion hug.

"My son graduated from UC in 2015. We've been Bearcats fans. We lived here all of our lives. We love to come to the games. It's fun," Shields said.

After moving the family back to Cincinnati from California, Bassman's mom now works at the university.

Montgomery says the weekend offers activities for visitors of all ages, including canvas painting, a scavenger hunt, a climbing wall, bingo and more. The highlight of the weekend comes Saturday at noon when the Bearcats take on Iowa State at Nippert Stadium. Families are advised to arrive early and paid parking is available.

On Sunday, families can participate in a Jazz Brunch Riverboat Cruise in Newport and watch a soccer match between the Bearcats and the University of Arizona in Gettler Stadium.

