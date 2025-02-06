All WB lanes of Fort Washington Way closed after semi overturns on SB I-71

CINCINNATI — All westbound lanes closed after a semi-truck overturned on Interstate 71 southbound at Fort Washington Way, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Sergeant Anthony Mitchell with the Cincinnati Police Department said in a news release that northbound I-471 to Fort Washington Way and southbound I-71 are closed.

It happened around 6 a.m. and Mitchell said the highway would be shut down for a "few hours." One lane temporarily reopened to let some traffic through just after 8:30 a.m., then closed again.

According to Mitchell, there were no serious injuries or hazardous materials involved in the crash.

Expect significant delays near Fort Washington Way westbound and take an alternate route if you take I-71 southbound.

Drivers can use the Norwood Lateral to I-75 southbound to cross into Kentucky.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.