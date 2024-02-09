Watch Now
Westbound I-74 shut down beyond I-275 after 5-vehicle crash, dispatchers say

Posted at 4:28 PM, Feb 09, 2024
WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — All westbound lanes of I-74 are closed beyond I-275 in Whitewater Township following a five-vehicle crash, dispatchers said.

Dispatchers said multiple police, fire and EMS units were called to the scene. The road is closed due to debris in the road.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

