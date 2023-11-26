Thousands at CVG tackle one of the busiest travel days of the year

HEBRON, Ky. — Post-Thanksgiving traveling was in full effect at CVG Airport on Sunday.

Meet the Walls family. They delivered some precious cargo Sunday morning — also known as one of the busiest travel days of the year.

"We came this morning to drop off our son, daughter-in-law and our granddaughter," Allen Walls said.

He said after they said their goodbyes they saw a quick increase in travels while standing in the airport for a few minutes.

“Traffic seemed pretty heavy out front here. As far as them getting ticketed it was a pretty quick process. And then through security it took about 15 minutes," Allen said. "It seems like there was a tad bit of an uptick."

A CVG spokesperson told WCPO 9 they expected to see more than 220,000 travelers in and out this Thanksgiving holiday weekend. That's a 16% increase from 2022.

According to AAA, the entire country experienced record-breaking numbers for those traveling at this time.

Alex Patterson also braved the airport on the busy day.

She was traveling back to Atlanta and told WCPO 9 she decided to travel on Sunday thinking she would miss the traffic.

“I'm about an hour and a half early," she expressed. "I didn’t think it would be this crowded.”

Patterson said she stresses three things when traveling during the holidays: try to avoid checking a bag, get to the airport as early as possible and have your ticket ready.

The Walls said that spending time with family during the holidays is a treasure, especially living far away from loved ones. No matter the lines or traffic, the family said this time of year is all about being together.

“More important than you could ever measure," Allen Walls said. "Invaluable is the way to put it."