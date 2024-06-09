Second round of roadwork to cause roughly 80-day closure on Norwood Lateral

CINCINNATI — Heads up, drivers! Roadwork is returning to the Norwood Lateral — this time on the westbound lanes.

Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews are beginning construction on the westbound side of the Norwood Lateral beginning "during the late evening hours of Sunday, June 9."

ODOT said the closure it set to be in effect for up to 80 days, meaning the part of the lateral could be shut down into August.

While the westbound side of the lateral is closed, traffic will be diverted to either Ronald Reagan Highway or Fort Washington Way and I-75.

The construction includes rehabiliting the bridges over Paddock Road, Reading Road and Ross Avenue. Crews will be replacing joints and barriers, painting, installing new steel members and more, ODOT said. There will also be concrete repairs and resurfacing on the lateral between the Paddock Road interchange and I-71.

The closure of the westbound side of the lateral comes just under two weeks from the reopening of the eastbound side. The eastbound lanes shut down March 11 and reopened 77 days later — a few days earlier than expected — on May 28.

"The directional closures were deemed necessary due to the width requirements to maintain traffic in a single lane over the bridges during construction," reads a statement from ODOT. "Closure will also expedite operations and reduce the overall or total impact to traffic."

The closure is also there to make sure crews are safe while working, ODOT said. Data from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows the Norwood Lateral has seen more than 700 crashes since 2019.