Watch Now
TrafficTraffic News

Actions

Police: Motorcyclist dead after crash on Ronald Reagan Highway

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 5:21 PM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 17:21:54-04

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on Ronald Reagan Highway Sunday evening.

The Springfield Township Police Department said officers responding to a crash near the 26.2 mile marker at around 5:15 p.m. found 45-year-old Malachi Terry injured from the crash. Terry was taken to UC Medical Center, where he later died.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the department's traffic safety division at 513-729-1300.

READ MORE
1 killed, 1 transported by Care Flight after 2-vehicle crash in Clinton County
OSHP: 2 airlifted to hospital after crash in Adams County
College Hill community takes a stand, pushing for pedestrian safety

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 9 First Warning Weather FREE anytime!