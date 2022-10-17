Police: Motorcyclist dead after crash on Ronald Reagan Highway

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on Ronald Reagan Highway Sunday evening.

The Springfield Township Police Department said officers responding to a crash near the 26.2 mile marker at around 5:15 p.m. found 45-year-old Malachi Terry injured from the crash. Terry was taken to UC Medical Center, where he later died.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the department's traffic safety division at 513-729-1300.

