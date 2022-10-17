1 killed, 1 transported by Care Flight after 2-vehicle crash in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a two-vehicle crash in Clinton County Sunday claimed the life of one person and sent another to Miami Valley Hospital by Care Flight.

Police say the crash occurred at approximately 2:35 p.m. on SR 380 south of New Burlington Road in Chester Township.

State Police investigating say that preliminary reports indicate that a 2008 Chevrolet Impala traveling southbound on SR 380 went left of center and struck a 2014 Jeep Wrangler before traveling off the roadway and striking a guardrail.

One occupant of the Impala was transported by EMS to Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington where he was pronounced deceased. An occupant in the Wrangler was airlifted by Care Flight to Miami Valley Hospital where their condition is unknown.

Ohio State Highway Patrol's Wilmington Post is still investigating this crash.