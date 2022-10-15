Watch Now
OSHP: 2 airlifted to hospital after crash in Adams County

Posted at 8:24 PM, Oct 14, 2022
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — Two people were airlifted to UC Medical Center after a crash in Adams County Friday night.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said crews responded to Portsmouth Road near OH-32 at around 5:45 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash. Three medical helicopters responded, transporting two people.

OSHP said a mother was doing chest compressions on her 5-year-old at the scene when EMS arrived. First responders were able to get a pulse on the child before taking them to the hospital.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

