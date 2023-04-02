OSHP: 1 dead following two-vehicle crash along I-71 North near Fields Ertel Road

CINCINNATI — One person is dead following a crash along I-71 North near Fields Ertel Road, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The two-vehicle crashed happened around 11 a.m., and OSHP confirmed one person has died.

OSHP said Air Care was called to the scene, but is no longer needed.

It's currently unclear what caused the crash or if anyone else has been injured.

The crash caused all lanes of I-71 North and South to shut down. The southbound lanes have since reopened.

Ohio Department of Transportation

It is unknown how long the northbound lanes will be closed due to the crash.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.