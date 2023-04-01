KSP: 1 woman dead after rear-ending another vehicle in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ky. — A woman is dead following a Friday evening crash in Carroll County, Kentucky State Police said.

KSP responded to the crash along I-71 northbound near the 39 mile marker around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

A preliminary investigation shows that a commercial vehicle was traveling north and began slowing for either stopped or slowed traffic ahead. Traveling behind the commercial vehicle was a 2002 Honda Passenger operated by Lindsay Angell. As the commercial vehicle slowed, Angell failed to slow as well and rear ended the vehicle.

KSP said Angell, who was the only person in the Honda, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not say if she was wearing a seat belt or not.

KSP Post 5 is continuing to investigate the fatal crash.

