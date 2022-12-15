Lane closed overnight after car fire on I-275 East at Dixie Highway in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky — One eastbound lane on I-275 will be closed through Thursday morning's commute following a vehicle fire.

All lanes of I-275 East were shut down at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday after a vehicle caught on fire on the overpass above Dixie Highway before the Turkeyfoot Road exit. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said around 9 p.m. the right lane will remain closed overnight due to "road surface damage" from the fire.

KYTC District 6 crews plan to start patching the damages Thursday morning. According to its statement, KYTC said the goal is to have the lane back open by Thursday evening commute.

There was no word on any injuries during the vehicle fire. The eastbound lanes are currently closed.

