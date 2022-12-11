Traffic accident with serious injuries in Florence Sunday

FLORENCE-KENTUCKY — At 12:55 a.m. Sunday a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Burlington Pike near the intersection of Commerce Drive in Florence.

The Florence Police Department determined the vehicle was traveling westbound on Burlington Pike in the left lane as the pedestrian was walking south across Burlington Pike. The car was unable to stop and struck the individual.

Florence EMS attended to the pedestrian before they were transported to University of Cincinnati Hospital. They remain in critical condition Florence police state.

The driver and passenger of vehicle were uninjured.

This accident remains under investigation.

If anyone has further information regarding this incident, they are urged to contact the Florence Police Department.